Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Awards officially launched

The Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Planning Committee (MFA@150 APC) is pleased to announce the Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Dinner, a flagship event of the School’s Sesquicentennial Celebrations designed to honour excellence, leadership, and service while supporting the implementation of key anniversary legacy projects.

Scheduled for Saturday 31st October 2026 at the Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, the event will feature a distinguished awards ceremony and gala dinner bringing together eminent personalities, educators, corporate leaders, development partners, and members of the Mfantsipim community.

The occasion will recognise outstanding alumni, and institutions whose contributions have significantly advanced Mfantsipim, secondary education and national development.

The Awards and Fundraising Dinner will serve as one of the major highlights of the Sesquicentennial celebrations.

Founded in 1876 by the Wesleyan Mission, Mfantsipim has been a cornerstone of secondary education in Ghana, shaping the academic and moral fabric of the nation. The school has not only produced exemplary leaders across various sectors—including government, business, religion, science, education, and the arts—but has also played a pivotal role in the development of educational standards and character formation in the region.

The Mfantsipim at 150 Anniversary Awards aim to celebrate the institution’s enduring impact and acknowledge individuals who exemplify the values of excellence, leadership, and service that Mfantsipim instills in its students. Categories for the awards will include the Distinguished & Emerging Category, the Education Category, the Pan-Industry Category and the MOBA Special category, recognizing achievements that align with the school’s mission to foster integrity and responsibility.

“We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone and honor those who have made meaningful contributions to Mfantsipim School and the broader community,” said Professor David Ofori-Adjei, Chairman of Mfantsipim 150 Awards sub-committee.

“This celebration is not just about the past; it’s also about looking forward and inspiring future generations to continue the legacy of excellence.”

Other members of the Awards Subcommittee are Alfred W. N. Sackeyfio (‘87), Secretary; Fredrick Larbi (‘85), Assistant Secretary; Ato Siaw (‘68); Reginald Laryea (‘70); Dr. John Manful (‘77); Kweku Agyeman-Donkoh (‘85); Very Rev. N. Danyame, representing the Methodist Church Ghana; K. Apietu Ankrah Esq., representing the Adisadel Old Boys Association; Jeannette Quarcooome, representing the Wesley Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association; and Lily Ayim, representing Mfantsipim School.

The event will feature special guests, including distinguished alumni and prominent figures, who will share their experiences and insights, further enriching the celebration with stories of Mfantsipim’s impact on their lives.

Members of the media are invited to cover this momentous occasion and engage with the stories that celebrate the legacy of Mfantsipim School.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information about the awards ceremony, please contact Mr. James Morgan, Executive Secretary of the Mfantsipim 150th Anniversary Planning Committee..

Join us as we honor the legacy and celebrate the future of Mfantsipim at 150!

About Mfantsipim School

Mfantsipim is the first secondary school established in the Gold Coast (now Ghana) and has a rich history of cultivating leaders and promoting education for over 150 years. The school is committed to academic excellence, character development, and community engagement.