Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders Commends Tema Port Management for Swift Intervention in Dzata-Bu Protest Threat

The Convenor of the Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Godfred Mawuli Tettey (Dr.), has commended management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for its swift intervention in addressing growing tensions between residents of Dzata-Bu in Tema Community Three and stakeholders within the Tema Port enclave over the indiscriminate parking of cargo trucks and worsening sanitation conditions in the area.

According to Dr. Tettey, the prompt response by management of the Tema Port helped avert what could have escalated into a major community demonstration against activities linked to truck operations around the harbour.

Speaking after a stakeholder engagement between port authorities and community leaders, he called on duty bearers and state institutions to remain proactive in responding to public concerns to avoid situations that could undermine public confidence in government and public institutions.

He stressed that delays, neglect and poor stakeholder engagement often create tension between communities and institutions, adding that timely intervention and dialogue remained critical in maintaining peace and public trust.

Residents of Dzata-Bu had announced plans for a three-day peaceful protest scheduled to begin on June 3, 2026 at 6:00am, over what they described as the haphazard parking of articulated trucks within the community and the persistent littering of the area by truck drivers and their mates.

A flyer circulated ahead of the planned action carried the message: “Our Land, Our Voice. Dzata-Bu Says No to MSC & Their Agents,” while calling on residents and affected persons to unite to protect the dignity, environment and future of the community.

The protest campaign accused some truck drivers and port-related operators of turning sections of Dzata-Bu into unauthorized truck terminals, thereby creating congestion, sanitation challenges, environmental pollution and safety risks for residents, especially children.

The planned demonstration was reportedly being championed by the Assembly Member for the area together with community leaders and residents who expressed frustration over what they described as years of neglect and worsening living conditions.

However, management of the Tema Port moved swiftly to engage the leadership of the community in a meeting aimed at finding immediate and long-term solutions to the concerns raised.

The engagement was led by the Acting Director of Tema Port, Tebon Zumah Esq., ably supported by head of security at the port Colonel Daniel Atobrah Bondah (PS) who acknowledged the concerns of the residents and assured them of management’s commitment to addressing the issues raised.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that discussions focused on indiscriminate truck parking, sanitation management, environmental cleanliness, obstruction of roads within the community and the need for improved coordination among transport operators and port stakeholders.

Port management is also said to have assured the community of intensified collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to restore order and improve sanitation around the port enclave and adjoining communities.

Residents who attended the engagement welcomed the intervention and expressed cautious optimism over the assurances given, indicating that they would monitor the implementation of the proposed measures.

The Tema Port remains Ghana’s largest seaport and one of the busiest trade gateways in West Africa, serving both Ghana and neighbouring landlocked countries through extensive cargo and transit operations.