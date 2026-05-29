ICCO revises 2024/25 cocoa surplus to 48,000 tonnes

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has trimmed its estimate of the global cocoa surplus for the 2024/25 season to 48,000 tonnes, down from a previously projected 75,000 tonnes.

The revision appears in the latest Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics, released from Abidjan on May 28, 2026, which reflects the most recent data available to the Secretariat at the start of the month.

Updated figures put world cocoa production at 4.723 million tonnes and grindings at 4.628 million tonnes for the year. Production rose 8.3 percent from the 2023/24 season, an increase of 361,000 tonnes, while grindings fell 3.8 percent, a drop of 182,000 tonnes.

The smaller surplus marks a sharp turnaround from 2023/24, when the market ran a deficit of 492,000 tonnes. End-of-season stocks are estimated at 1.320 million tonnes, up 3.8 percent year-on-year, leaving the stocks-to-grindings ratio at 28.5 percent, slightly below the 29.2 percent in the previous estimate.

The bulletin also carries trade data on cocoa beans, products, and chocolate by country and region, covering annual figures from 2022/23 to 2024/25 and quarterly statistics through to the final quarter of 2025.

The ICCO, an intergovernmental body established in 1973 and headquartered in Abidjan, has 52 member countries made up of 23 cocoa exporters and 29 importers.