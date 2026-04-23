UK Man Jailed for Life for Deliberately Spreading HIV

A British court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of deliberately infecting seven men with HIV across a seven-year campaign that included the rape of four of his victims and the targeting of boys as young as 15.

Adam Hall, formerly of the Donwell area of Washington, Tyne and Wear, was sentenced on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Newcastle Crown Court. Judge Edward Bindloss imposed a life term with a minimum of 23 years and 42 days, having described Hall as a dangerous offender who poses a high risk of serious harm. Hall declined to leave his prison cell to attend the sentencing hearing.

Hall was found guilty of five counts of rape, seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, and additional charges including drug supply offences. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2010 and was given repeated medical advice to take antiretroviral medication to reduce his viral load and to disclose his status to sexual partners. From 2016, medical professionals identified that he had stopped adhering to his treatment, rendering him infectious. He continued to have unprotected sexual contact with men until 2023, meeting victims through the dating app Grindr and in Newcastle-area bars.

His victims ranged in age from their late twenties down to 15, with the youngest learning of his HIV diagnosis in a phone call from a sexual health nurse as he walked home from a school bus.

Prosecutor Kama Melly described Hall’s conduct as a calculated campaign carried out with the intent of causing harm. Evidence from his electronic devices showed he had targeted young and vulnerable men and deceived them about his status. He also failed to disclose his status to victims after sexual encounters, denying them the opportunity to seek early medical intervention.

Victim impact statements described enduring psychological and physical consequences. One victim, who was 17 at the time of the offence, told the court his life had been irreversibly altered and described feeling he had betrayed his younger self. Another said he had been hurt in the most malicious way.

Judge Bindloss rejected Hall’s contention that HIV did not constitute a serious injury, describing it as a permanent and irreversible condition requiring lifelong treatment. He told the court that all the victims had their futures taken away deliberately because of Hall.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case required extensive medical evidence, electronic device data, and forensic analysis to establish Hall’s intent and to rule out other sources of transmission. Northumbria Police confirmed that additional individuals have come forward since the conviction and that further investigations are ongoing.

Hall became only the second person in the United Kingdom to be jailed for deliberately infecting others with HIV.