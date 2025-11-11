Meta Appoints Scale AI Founder to Lead Superintelligence Labs

Mark Zuckerberg has appointed Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder of Scale AI (Artificial Intelligence), to lead Meta’s newly established Superintelligence Labs. The move accompanies a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, representing one of the largest strategic partnerships in the artificial intelligence sector.

Wang’s appointment in June 2025 came as Meta purchased a 49 percent stake in Scale AI. He transitioned from his role as chief executive officer while remaining on Scale’s board of directors. Meta simultaneously created the Superintelligence Labs division to unify its fragmented AI research, infrastructure, and product development under single leadership.

The New Mexico native built Scale AI after leaving the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. His company revolutionized machine learning by providing high-quality annotated data to tech giants including NVIDIA, Amazon, and Meta itself. By 2024, Scale AI had reached a $14 billion valuation, making Wang one of the youngest billionaires in the technology industry.

Wang’s background reflects a strong foundation in computational sciences. Born to Chinese immigrant physicists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory, he demonstrated early aptitude for mathematics and computer science. That technical grounding proved essential as Scale AI became a critical infrastructure provider for companies training advanced AI systems.

In an internal memo announcing his new role, Wang articulated Meta’s ambitions clearly. “Superintelligence is coming, and in order to take it seriously, we need to organise around the key areas that will be critical to reach it: research, product, and infrastructure,” he wrote. The statement signals Meta’s intention to compete directly with rivals like OpenAI and Google DeepMind in the race toward artificial general intelligence.

Wang has already begun restructuring Meta’s AI operations into four strategic focus areas. The reorganization aims to accelerate development of general-purpose superintelligent systems by breaking down silos between research teams, product developers, and infrastructure engineers. Industry analysts view this consolidation as essential for managing the computational demands of next-generation AI models.

The $14.3 billion investment brings Scale’s data annotation pipelines and scalable training systems under Meta’s operational umbrella. This infrastructure proves increasingly valuable as AI systems require exponentially larger datasets and more computational resources. The partnership gives Meta direct access to technology it previously licensed, potentially reducing costs and accelerating development timelines.

Meta’s investment represents a strategic response to mounting competition in the AI sector. Companies worldwide are racing to develop superintelligent systems capable of performing tasks across multiple domains with human-level or superior capability. The appointment of Wang, who built one of the industry’s most successful data infrastructure companies, signals Meta’s commitment to that goal.