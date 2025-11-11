Ghana Student Loans Increase 50 Percent Under New Reforms

Ghana’s Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has announced a 50 percent increase in loan amounts for tertiary students as part of comprehensive reforms to improve educational access and affordability. The changes, unveiled November 7, 2025, take effect from the 2025/2026 academic year.

Under the revised structure, regular student loan amounts now range from GH¢2,250 to GH¢4,500 per academic year, up from the previous GH¢1,500 to GH¢3,000. The adjustment responds to rising costs of accommodation, study materials, food, and transportation facing Ghanaian students. Loans continue to be disbursed directly to students for their personal educational expenses.

The Trust Fund has simultaneously cut interest rates from 12 percent annual compound interest to six percent simple interest. This reduced rate applies during both the study period and the mandatory one year moratorium period following graduation. The new rate represents one of the lowest student loan interest levels in Ghana’s recent history and aims to reduce repayment burdens for young graduates entering the job market.

Dr Saajida Shiraz, Chief Executive Officer of SLTF, described the reforms as transformative measures designed to remove financial barriers that have traditionally limited student aspirations. “Following President Mahama’s directive, loan amounts have been reviewed upward to reflect current economic realities and to provide meaningful support to students,” she stated in the official announcement.

The reforms introduce Students Loan Plus, a new component of the No Fees Stress Initiative that provides full fee coverage loans paid directly to tertiary institutions. This package differs from regular student loans by covering complete tuition costs rather than providing funds for living expenses. The initiative aims to eliminate financial obstacles preventing qualified students from accessing higher education.

SLTF has streamlined its application and disbursement procedures to improve efficiency and eliminate delays. Applicants no longer need an E-zwich card for processing. The Fund will automatically create Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) accounts for loan recipients through the No Fees Stress portal, simplifying the disbursement process.

The reforms align with President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which prioritizes expanding access to tertiary education and strengthening human capital development. The government has simultaneously launched Free Tertiary Education for Persons With Disabilities, guaranteeing full fee coverage across public tertiary institutions. First year students at public universities also receive full fee coverage under separate government provisions.

SLTF emphasized its commitment to ensuring equitable access to affordable tertiary education across Ghana. The organization operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and continues implementing innovations in student financing to support educational advancement nationwide.