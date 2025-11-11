NHIA Official Defends North Dayi MP Against Sabotage Claims

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) District Manager for North Dayi has dismissed media reports alleging that the constituency’s Member of Parliament is undermining President John Dramani Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare Initiative through a parallel programme.

Mr Edem Sebastian described the allegations as regrettable, false, and misleading, stating they appeared designed to create unnecessary friction between Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh Quashie and the president. He told journalists that the MP has been the district’s strongest supporter in efforts to register more residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Sebastian accused unnamed individuals behind the publication of attempting to derail the NHIA’s mass registration exercise, which has benefited significantly from the MP’s sponsorship and collaboration. He characterized the reports as fabrications intended to damage the legislator’s reputation and disrupt genuine healthcare access initiatives.

The district manager explained that Hon. Tetteh’s “Free Health Insurance Renewal and Registration Exercise” represents a personal intervention to assist constituents and bears no connection to the yet-to-be-implemented Free Primary Healthcare Agenda under President Mahama. He emphasized the MP’s programme addresses immediate gaps in insurance coverage while presidential plans remain in development stages.

North Dayi’s NHIA office had appealed to local stakeholders for support in reaching its annual registration target of 80 percent among the district’s 41,000 residents. Only approximately 40 percent qualify for free registration as indigents, while remaining residents must pay enrollment fees that have slowed progress toward coverage goals.

Sebastian said the MP’s intervention arrived at a critical moment when many residents could not afford premiums, threatening the district’s performance targets. He revealed that Hon. Tetteh volunteered to fund free registration and renewal for constituents, continuing a pattern of personal financial support for healthcare access that predates the current initiative.

Before North Dayi established its own NHIA office, the MP had collaborated with the Kpando NHIA to register hundreds of residents at her own expense, according to Sebastian. These earlier efforts demonstrated sustained commitment to expanding insurance coverage rather than recent political opportunism.

The district manager expressed shock at attempts to transform the MP’s goodwill into political scandal. He singled out The Campaigner newspaper, which first published the allegations, for failing to cite sources or provide credible evidence supporting the sabotage claims.

Sebastian noted the newspaper attributed allegations to no identifiable person, suggesting fabrication rather than legitimate reporting. He stated the NHIA has received no directive to register everyone free of charge, making claims that the MP is rebranding a presidential initiative baseless.

The official suggested internal political rivalry might be fueling the controversy, warning against dragging state institutions into partisan disputes. He expressed concern that such conflicts could derail the NHIA’s mandate to expand health insurance coverage across the district.

Sebastian identified this situation as potentially an internal party issue requiring resolution through political channels rather than public accusations involving government agencies. He emphasized the NHIA’s status as a state institution that must remain above partisan squabbles to maintain operational effectiveness.

The district manager concluded by acknowledging the MP’s continued support, noting that no other stakeholder had responded positively to NHIA appeals for assistance with registration campaigns. He called it unfair to malign the legislator for helping constituents access essential healthcare coverage.