Messi Injury Scare Clouds Argentina World Cup Hopes

Lionel Messi left the field with apparent discomfort in his left leg during Inter Miami’s 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union on Sunday, casting uncertainty over the Argentine captain’s participation in the 2026 World Cup that kicks off on June 11.

The incident occurred in the 70th minute of Major League Soccer’s (MLS) final round of matches before the tournament, when Messi was seen feeling the upper part of his left thigh and requesting a substitution. It was a rare gesture from a player known for his reluctance to leave the pitch voluntarily. He was replaced by Mateo Silvetti and walked directly to the locker room without assistance.

Inter Miami interim manager Guillermo Hoyos said after the match that a torrential second-half downpour had worsened field conditions and influenced the call to withdraw Messi. “Rather than doubt, one always says not to take the risk,” he said, confirming that fatigue was a contributing factor by the time the substitution was made.

Before leaving, Messi had been the most influential player on the pitch. He provided two assists, contributed to three of Inter Miami’s six goals, and had covered 49.8 metres by the 59th minute before slipping near the Philadelphia box in the 62nd minute and requesting the change shortly after.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni must submit his 26-man squad to football’s global governing body FIFA by June 1, making the coming days critical. Team-mate Rodrigo De Paul had revealed ahead of Sunday’s match that he and Messi had been running double training sessions for months in preparation for the tournament, committing to morning and afternoon sessions beyond their club obligations.

Messi has managed similar setbacks before and recovered sharply on both occasions. In February 2026, Inter Miami confirmed a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during a pre-season friendly against Barcelona SC in Ecuador; he returned to the pitch within a week. In August 2025, a hamstring injury suffered in the Leagues Cup against Club Necaxa sidelined him for approximately two weeks before he came back with a goal and an assist in his first appearance.

No medical assessment of Sunday’s incident has been released. At 38 years old and with no confirmation of the injury’s severity, only testing and time will determine how significant this setback is ahead of what could be Messi’s final World Cup appearance.