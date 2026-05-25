Kotoko Board Vows Decisive Action After Dismal Season

Asante Kotoko SC’s board and management have expressed deep disappointment over the club’s eighth-place finish in the 2025/2026 Ghana Premier League, pledging decisive action in the coming days to arrest the sharpest decline seen at one of African football’s most storied institutions in recent memory.

The Porcupine Warriors ended their campaign on Sunday, May 24, surrendering a 1-0 lead at home before losing 2-1 to Swedru All Blacks in the final match of the season. The defeat served as a fitting summary of a turbulent year in which the record champions cycled through three separate coaches without finding the stability or form their fanbase expects as a minimum.

“This outcome falls far below the standards, expectations, and ambitions of our great club,” the board said in a formal statement, acknowledging the season as one the club would rather forget.

The managerial instability reached a particularly damaging point when Abdul-Karim Zito submitted his resignation shortly before the club suffered a Super Clash defeat on home soil, a result that deepened the sense of dysfunction surrounding the club midway through the campaign.

The board did not specify the exact nature of the interventions it plans but said the measures would be announced in the coming days and would be designed to restore Kotoko to the standard expected of a club with its history and continental stature. It also renewed the institution’s commitment to assembling a more competitive squad capable of competing for honours both domestically and in African competition.

Kotoko directed an explicit apology to supporters, acknowledging the frustration and disappointment the season had caused, and thanked the fanbase for loyalty maintained throughout a deeply difficult year. The club assured supporters that every effort would be made to return it to the summit of Ghanaian and African football.

The eighth-place finish stands among the most underwhelming league campaigns in the club’s history and marks a significant moment of reckoning for an institution that has long set the standard for ambition in Ghanaian club football.