Messi Doubles Salary to Lead MLS Earners

Lionel Messi has retained his position as the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS), securing a $25 million annual base salary under a contract extension with Inter Miami signed in October 2025.

Figures released by the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) show his base salary has doubled, with total guaranteed compensation reaching $28.3 million. The Argentine forward, who turns 39 next month, now earns more than twice the league’s next-highest earner.

Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min ranks second, drawing a base of $10.4 million and guaranteed earnings of $11.2 million. The 33-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur forward marginally outpaces Inter Miami’s Rodrigo de Paul and San Diego FC’s Hirving Lozano in the league’s salary table.

The figures exclude income from endorsement deals and Messi’s contractual option to acquire an ownership stake in Inter Miami, the Florida franchise co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Since arriving at Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has scored 59 goals across 64 regular-season appearances. He led the league with 29 goals last season, guided Miami to the MLS Cup in 2025, and has won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in both full seasons he has completed.