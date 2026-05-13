UK Political Crisis Puts Gilts and Pound at Risk

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting plans to resign Thursday, launching a Labour leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer as financial analysts warn of an imminent market crisis.

Allies of Streeting confirmed Wednesday he intends to stand down and begin gathering the 81 Members of Parliament (MPs) needed to formally trigger a leadership contest. More than 80 Labour MPs have already called for Starmer to resign following the party’s heavy losses in last week’s local elections, with four junior ministers also quitting this week.

Financial markets are responding sharply to the uncertainty. The benchmark 10-year gilt yield hit its highest level since 2008, while 30-year gilt yields hovered near their highest since 1998. When Starmer’s position appeared more secure Wednesday morning, yields fell two to six basis points, but volatility returned in the afternoon as Streeting’s challenge looked more certain.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, warned the situation could deteriorate quickly. “Markets hate uncertainty, but they hate political vacuum even more,” he said.

Green cautioned that higher gilt yields push up government borrowing costs, increase pressure on mortgage rates, and create a more expensive funding environment across the entire economy. He also raised the prospect of a domino effect inside cabinet, warning that a Streeting resignation could pressure other ministers to take sides, with former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s position becoming critical to the next phase of internal power dynamics.

The concern draws on memories of the 2022 gilt crisis, when a collapse in fiscal confidence forced emergency intervention by the Bank of England. Green acknowledged the current situation differs but stressed that fragile confidence does not need a full repeat of 2022 to inflict serious damage. He identified three immediate market indicators to watch: the 10-year gilt yield, long-end gilt liquidity, and sterling against the dollar.

Allies of Starmer urged colleagues not to plunge the party into chaos, warning that a leadership contest would paralyse the government for months. Green said the remedy remains within reach but requires swift delivery of political authority and a credible fiscal framework. Without it, he warned, the UK risks turning a political drama into a major and costly market event.