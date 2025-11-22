McDan Challenges Self Made Success Narrative

Businessman and philanthropist Dr. Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has challenged the popular belief that individuals can achieve success entirely on their own, arguing that no man or woman can genuinely claim to be self made.

In a reflective post shared on his Facebook page, he stated he does not believe there is any man or woman who is self made, acknowledging that such an admission might be controversial but describing it as plain truth.

According to McDan, anyone who insists they achieved success without assistance is leaving out crucial parts of their journey. He noted that conversations with accomplished people often reveal a network of support behind their rise.

The businessman stated that anyone claiming to be self made is not telling the full story, adding that speaking with any successful person would quickly reveal a community of support around them. He emphasized that regardless of background or social standing, no one advances in life without help.

McDan put his credibility on the line by asserting that no matter where a person is, who they are, what they do, or how much they earn, nobody can say their success and progress was self made. He added that people are going nowhere without the help of others.

The philanthropist explained that success is often built on guidance, encouragement and sacrifices made by others, whether directly or indirectly, adding that people who feel unmotivated or stuck may simply be lacking community.

He stressed that to succeed and do well in life, a person must be guided, supported, challenged or helped by someone, directly or indirectly. There is absolutely no way anyone is getting to the top without the benevolence of others, according to McDan. He suggested that difficulty and lack of motivation in pursuing goals probably stem from isolation, underscoring that community is important.

McDan urged people who eventually rise to success to honour those who contributed to their journey, mentioning those who submitted CVs, pushed for employment, helped businesses, provided accommodation in early days, gave rides to the office, or took chances on them.

The McDan Group founder has built his reputation on transparency about his journey from humble beginnings. He previously revealed selling bofrot and kerosene on the streets of La in Accra before building his multinational conglomerate spanning logistics, aviation, shipping, construction, mining, salt production, agribusiness and real estate.

His latest reflections on success come months after he was crowned Most Influential Entrepreneur of All Time at the 15th Anniversary Edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurship Awards in August 2025. The honour recognized his decades of impact in entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, job creation and national development.

Through the McDan Foundation and initiatives like McDan Youth Connect and the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge, he continues empowering young entrepreneurs with skills, resources and confidence to turn ideas into sustainable businesses.