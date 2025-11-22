VeryDarkMan Criticizes General Biu Over Boko Haram Stance

Nigerian content creator and social commentator VeryDarkMan has issued a sharp rebuke to General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu following comments urging repentance and reintegration for Boko Haram fighters. The remarks triggered debate about Nigeria’s approach to counterterrorism.

General Biu publicly encouraged members of the terrorist group to lay down their arms, repent and reintegrate into communities. His stance immediately drew mixed reactions, with critics arguing security efforts should prioritize accountability and justice rather than reintegration.

In a strongly worded video, VeryDarkMan accused the general of adopting a lenient stance toward individuals he believes should be forcefully confronted, saying the officer is a general, not a pastor. He questioned the military leader’s approach to counterterrorism.

VeryDarkMan stated he could see why terrorists keep increasing because men like the general, who have the power and tools to go after them, are sympathizing with them. He argued such public appeals only embolden extremist groups.

The social media activist went further to demand resignation, stating the general should step down because he is a weak general unable to use his office, describing the situation as shameful.

In July 2019, General Biu attracted national attention in Maiduguri by urging Boko Haram members to surrender and embrace peace, declaring that any repentant fighter could aspire to any position in Nigeria, including the presidency, if genuinely committed to national reconciliation.

His statement aligned with Nigeria’s Operation Safe Corridor (OSC), the official programme for rehabilitation and reintegration of former insurgents. The approach demonstrated a commander who recognized that long term peace required not only defeating insurgents militarily but also reintegrating those who renounced violence.

General Biu served as Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, from May 2018, with the division headquartered in Maiduguri, Borno State, playing a central role in Operation Lafiya Dole. The operational framework was created to reclaim territories occupied by insurgents and restore civil authority in the region.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jama’at Ahl al Sunna li al Da’wa wa al Jihad (JAS), is a jihadist militant group based in northeastern Nigeria and also active in Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon and Mali. Founded by Mohammed Yusuf in 2002, the group was led by Abubakar Shekau from 2009 until his death in 2021.

The debate highlights ongoing divisions within Nigeria about the most effective approach to ending the prolonged insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives across the northeast region.