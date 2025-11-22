Afenyo Markin Shares Political Journey From Setbacks to Success

Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin opened up about the highs and lows of his political career during an interview on Atumpan FM 107.3, offering encouragement to colleagues and party members facing setbacks.

Reflecting on his journey, Afenyo Markin shared that every successful journey begins with a dream that was once higher than the sky. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart recounted the early days when opportunities were scarce and recognition seemed elusive.

He recalled a time when positions were being distributed among colleagues and new committee members, yet he was overlooked, revealing that Gabby Okyere Darko advised him to work hard and pray. The experience highlighted the importance of perseverance and faith in the face of disappointment.

During the early years of the previous NPP administration when the party recaptured power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Afenyo Markin felt neglected because he was not rewarded with any position or appointment. Despite being a long standing Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, he was not given any parliamentary committee leadership role, even though new entrants secured such positions.

The Minority Leader emphasized the value of supportive friendships during trying times, stating friends like Richard Sky comforted him with the quote that in the fullness of time, all things will align. He stressed that setbacks are not permanent.

Afenyo Markin encouraged patience and resilience, reminding party members that people thought crushing him would create opportunities for themselves, but that is not the ways of God, adding there is a future for everyone and those ignored should wait patiently for their time.

Sharing a personal experience from 2005, he recalled standing for the position of Constituency Chairman, only to secure 17 votes out of 50. He stated they have all failed before, but did not make the failure define their future, instead using it as a stepping stone to achieve greater heights.

He urged his party to remain united, saying they should not give up and be too hard on themselves, adding that whatever has happened is okay and the party must come together and work for the betterment of NPP.

The remarks come as the NPP faces internal challenges following its loss in the December 2024 general elections. Afenyo Markin recently warned NPP Minority Caucus members during a caucus meeting on November 13, 2025, that internal betrayals and divisions are undermining the party’s authority and weakening its capacity to hold the Mahama government accountable.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the next general elections. Five aspirants are vying for the position, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.