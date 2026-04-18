Nestlé Ghana Launches 2026 Milo U-13 Champions League, Building on a Proud Legacy of Young Champions

Nestlé Ghana has officially launched the 2026 edition of the Milo U-13 Champions League, reaffirming its commitment to developing young football talents and strengthening grassroots football across the country.

The launch event, held at the company’s head office in Accra, brought together key stakeholders in sports and youth development, alongside Ghanaian football legends Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan. Both icons engaged with the young players, sharing inspiring messages centered on discipline, dedication, and the value of perseverance.

This year’s competition will feature sixteen basic schools selected from all regions of Ghana, highlighting the tournament’s national appeal and inclusivity. The teams will compete for a newly unveiled trophy, representing excellence and the future of Ghanaian football.

Over the years, the Milo U-13 Champions League has produced notable winners and helped shape the foundation of grassroots football in Ghana. Bepong Kwahu Methodist Primary School emerged champions in 2015, followed by Redeem D/A Primary School, which claimed the title in 2018 after an impressive campaign. Amoawi Methodist Primary School also etched its name in the competition’s history by lifting the trophy in 2019.

After a brief hiatus, the competition made a strong return, with Adrobaa R/C Basic School from the Ahafo Region emerging as champions of the most recent edition, underlining the tournament’s continued relevance and impact in discovering and nurturing young talent.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salomé Azevedo, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond football, serving as a platform for holistic child development. She noted that the competition instills essential values such as confidence, teamwork, and resilience among participants.

According to her, football remains a universal language that unites people and provides young individuals with the opportunity to discover and develop their abilities. She further highlighted the renewed enthusiasm surrounding the competition following its return, describing it as a clear reflection of its impact on communities nationwide.

Asamoah Gyan, in an interview, stressed the importance of investing in grassroots football, noting that many players who have represented Ghana at the highest level began their journeys through similar school competitions. He encouraged the young players to stay focused, remain disciplined, and make the most of the opportunity presented to them.

The 2026 Milo U-13 Champions League is scheduled to take place from April 20 to April 25 at the Essipong Stadium, where young talents from across the country will compete for honours and continue the legacy of one of Ghana’s most impactful grassroots football initiatives.