Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly Appeals for Skip Truck Replacement as Parliamentary Committee Reviews Sanitation Service Delivery

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr. Matthew Kofi Ayer has appealed to Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources to impress upon Zoomlion Ghana Limited to replace its broken-down skip truck to improve waste management operations in the municipality.

The appeal was made when the Parliamentary Select Committee continued its nationwide oversight engagements in Bogoso to assess sanitation and water service delivery challenges across the country.

The MCE expressed appreciation for the support extended to the municipality and commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its performance in waste management services within the area.

“I will not hesitate to demand the replacement of our broken-down truck because that is the engine of waste haulage,” he stated.

Dr. Ayeh explained that the absence of the truck has forced the assembly to rely on private aboboyaa operators for waste transportation, a situation he said is placing a significant financial burden on the assembly.

On water access, the MCE noted that efforts have been made to expand potable water supply in the municipality. He disclosed that the Member of Parliament had facilitated the construction of 10 boreholes, while the assembly had also provided an additional 17 boreholes, bringing the total number of new boreholes to 27.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, the Member of Parliament for Salaga North, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, said the engagement forms part of the Committee’s broader oversight mandate as communicated earlier to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She explained that the Committee is engaging MMDAs, waste management companies, and water treatment facilities nationwide to assess sanitation and water service delivery, identify operational bottlenecks, and gather stakeholder perspectives on critical challenges affecting the sector.

According to her, the engagements are intended to help Parliament make informed recommendations to strengthen sanitation and water management systems across the country.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee, John Oti Bless, reinforced the importance government places on sanitation delivery, reminding Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives that President John Dramani Mahama has made sanitation a key priority for local authorities.

He also raised concerns about deductions linked to fumigation contracts and sought clarity on whether funds were being deducted at source for such activities.

Hon. Oti Bless further disclosed that the Committee would soon hold a direct accountability session with assemblies across the country on live television, where Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies would be required to publicly account for how sanitation and water funds have been utilised.

He said the move is aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the use of public resources allocated to sanitation and water interventions.

Providing a technical briefing on sanitation interventions within the municipality, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Jerry Kuma, disclosed that although the assembly receives 10 percent of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for sanitation-related activities, the allocation remains inadequate to fully address growing sanitation demands.

Despite the funding constraints, he said the assembly has continued to implement several interventions to improve environmental sanitation.

He revealed that nine out of the municipality’s eleven waste containers are currently operational, while 33 sanitation workers have been recruited by the assembly to support cleaning efforts. Together with sanitation staff supported through internally generated funds (IGF), the municipality currently has more than 60 personnel working to maintain cleanliness.

Mr. Kuma also announced that plans are far advanced to desilt gutters across the municipality to prevent flooding and improve environmental health conditions.

He commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its efficiency in delivering waste collection services but reiterated the need for the replacement of the broken-down skip truck.

The engagement forms part of Parliament’s broader efforts to strengthen sanitation governance and improve service delivery across the country.