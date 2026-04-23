Malta Guinness Wins Product of Year at Ghana Beverage Awards Decade Ceremony

Malta Guinness claimed the top prize at the 10th Ghana Beverage Awards, held on Saturday, April 18, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, walking away with the Product of the Year title, the highest individual honour of the night.

The win affirmed the brand’s standing as one of Ghana’s most consistently preferred beverages, underlining its quality and broad consumer appeal across the country. Bel Aqua was named Water of the Year, reflecting its sustained dominance in the bottled water segment, while Heritage Brewery earned the Bar of the Year title for its contribution to Ghana’s hospitality and beverage experience.

A landmark moment of the evening was the presentation of the Legacy Award to Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, recognising its multiple award wins and consistent excellence across the ten-year history of the scheme. The honour went beyond celebrating a single product to recognise a decade of impact on industry standards and consumer confidence.

Among the other brands recognised on the night were Coca-Cola, Bel Tamarinda, Bel Moo, Sahara Solace, Herb Afrik Gin Bitters, Castle Bridge, Vitamilk Energy, JRV Manufacturing, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Heineken, Nero Water, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff Ice, Heritage Mango Ale and EJ Pineapple Juice, each honoured in their respective categories.

Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), which organises the awards, used his address to call on the industry to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for growth. “AI has the potential to revolutionize how we operate, from predicting customer needs to improving product quality and operational efficiency,” he said.

The event was held under the theme “A Toast to Ten,” reflecting both the longevity of the platform and its forward-looking ambitions. Organizers said the focus going forward will be on expanding the awards’ reach and fostering stronger industry collaboration to build a more competitive and sustainable beverage sector.

Since its founding, the Ghana Beverage Awards has grown from a recognition scheme into a platform that actively shapes industry standards, encourages innovation, and strengthens consumer confidence in Ghanaian beverage brands.