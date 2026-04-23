Ghanaian Entrepreneur Takes Cocoa Waste Skincare to Global Agribusiness Fair

Esther Kyerewaa Twumasi, a Ghanaian agribusiness entrepreneur and founder of SkinVive, is representing Ghana at Macfrut 2026, the 43rd edition of the international fruit and vegetable trade fair currently running from April 21 to 23 in Rimini, Italy.

Macfrut is one of the world’s most prominent exhibitions for the fruit and vegetable supply chain, drawing industry leaders, investors, and agribusiness innovators from more than 20 African countries and beyond. Twumasi is attending under the sponsorship of the E4Impact Foundation, an organisation focused on supporting high-impact entrepreneurs across Africa.

At the fair, she is showcasing SkinVive, a Ghanaian enterprise built on a circular economy model that converts cocoa pod husk waste into natural, chemical-free skincare products. The business addresses two challenges simultaneously: it creates additional income streams for cocoa farmers, particularly women, while tapping into growing global demand for sustainable, organic beauty products.

“Being here is a powerful reminder that African innovation belongs on the global stage,” Twumasi said from Rimini. “SkinVive is not just a business. It is a solution that connects agriculture, sustainability, and beauty while empowering farmers, especially women.”

Beyond SkinVive, Twumasi has built a broader platform for women and young people in Ghana’s agricultural sector. She is the founder of the Miss Agriculture Ghana Initiative and co-founder of the Chamber of Women in Agribusiness Ghana, two structures through which she has championed mentorship, enterprise development, and youth empowerment in the sector.

Her participation at Macfrut comes as Africa features prominently in this year’s edition of the fair, with over 20 African countries represented and a spotlight on emerging production areas across the continent.

Twumasi’s appearance on the global stage illustrates the growing appetite for African-led agribusiness innovation that links sustainability, women’s economic empowerment, and value addition from agricultural by-products that would otherwise go to waste.