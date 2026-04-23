Kidnapping Has Gone Digital: Nigeria Faces a New Security Threat

Nigeria’s national security landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. The threats confronting the nation today are no longer confined to physical spaces or traditional battlefields. They have expanded into the digital realm, where criminals, insurgents, and opportunistic actors now exploit technology to amplify violence, manipulate public perception, and destabilise communities.

The central message is unmistakable: Nigeria is now facing hybrid insecurity, where physical attacks are reinforced by digital tools, psychological warfare, and online propaganda. To respond effectively, the nation must rethink its security strategies, strengthen its cyber capabilities, and integrate digital intelligence into every layer of national defence.

Digitalised Kidnapping: A Disturbing New Frontier

One of the most alarming developments in recent years is the digitalisation of kidnapping. Criminals now record videos of abducted victims, often in distressing conditions, and circulate these images online. These videos are not accidental. They are deliberate tools of digital intimidation, crafted to break the will of families, pressure negotiators, and instil fear in the wider population. A single video can travel across the country in minutes, triggering outrage, panic, and helplessness.

This shift demonstrates that kidnapping is no longer a purely physical crime. It has become a cyber-enabled operation, where digital platforms serve as amplifiers of violence. The abduction may occur in a forest or on a highway, but the psychological warfare is waged on smartphones, social media feeds, and encrypted messaging apps. Families experience repeated trauma each time the video resurfaces. Communities feel vulnerable. In effect, these videos function as digital terrorism, designed to weaken public confidence and challenge the authority of the state.

Cybercrime as a Driver of Modern Insecurity

The use of digital tools in kidnapping operations places these acts squarely within the domain of cybercrime. Criminals now rely on mobile phones, encrypted messaging platforms, and online channels to coordinate operations, negotiate ransom, and evade detection. These tools give them speed, anonymity, and reach, advantages that traditional policing methods struggle to counter.

Digital tools enable criminal networks to coordinate across long distances without physical meetings, mask identities using burner phones and encrypted applications, spread fear through viral videos and threatening messages, and support the discreet movement of money through digital channels. They also help criminals recruit informants without exposing themselves physically.

This fusion of physical and digital tactics has created a hybrid crime model. The front end is physical, involving abduction, movement, and detention. The back end is digital, covering communication, propaganda, financial negotiation, and psychological manipulation. Nigeria’s security response must therefore be equally hybrid: boots on the ground supported by brains on the network.

A National Security Architecture Under Pressure

Nigeria has made commendable progress in building cybercrime units, digital forensics capabilities, and specialised investigative teams. However, readiness remains uneven. Cyber units exist, but they are not yet fully integrated into mainstream security operations. The nation’s security architecture was designed for an analogue era, but the threats we face today are digital, networked, and fast-moving.

When disturbing videos surface online, the ideal response should be swift and coordinated. Security agencies should immediately begin digital forensics to trace the source of the video, identify the device used, analyse metadata, and determine possible locations. Those findings should then be shared instantly with police, military, and intelligence agencies so that cyber intelligence informs field operations in real time. In practice, however, videos often circulate widely before any visible intervention, driven by coordination gaps, bureaucratic bottlenecks, limited real-time monitoring, and capacity constraints. Criminals exploit these weaknesses, knowing that the state’s response may be slow or fragmented.

Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act provides a solid legal foundation for prosecuting digital threats, extortion, and intimidation. The challenge lies in awareness, enforcement, and interpretation. When digital tools are used in violent crimes like kidnapping, investigators and prosecutors need clearer operational guidelines. Judges require deeper understanding of digital evidence. Law enforcement officers need training to recognise the cyber elements of hybrid crimes. The legal framework exists, but it must be sharpened, modernised, and better applied.

Nigeria’s three most critical weaknesses in tackling cyber-enabled insecurity are coordination, manpower, and technology. Of these, coordination is the most critical. Even with limited tools, a well-coordinated system can achieve results. But with poor coordination, even the best tools will underperform. Security agencies often operate in silos, with each institution pursuing its own mandate without a unified national strategy. This fragmentation slows response time, weakens intelligence sharing, and creates avoidable duplication.

The Case for a National Cybersecurity Council

Nigeria must urgently restructure its national security approach to reflect the realities of the digital age. This requires a shift from analogue to digital, from agency-centric to system-centric, from reactive to intelligence-driven, and from fragmented to coordinated. Cybersecurity must be elevated as a core pillar of national security, not a peripheral technical issue.

This is why I have consistently advocated for the establishment of a National Cybersecurity Council, a unified command structure that coordinates cyber intelligence, protects critical infrastructure, harmonises policy, and ensures real-time collaboration between cyber units and field operatives. Without such a body, Nigeria will continue to fight modern threats with outdated structures.

Criminal networks are evolving, leveraging technology to amplify their reach and influence. The national response must therefore be equally adaptive, data-driven, and strategically aligned. A National Cybersecurity Council would not only strengthen operational synergy but also position Nigeria to anticipate threats, build resilience, and safeguard its digital sovereignty in an increasingly interconnected world.

Nigeria stands at a defining moment. The threats the country faces are evolving, and its defence must evolve with them. Kidnapping, terrorism, and organised crime are now digitally empowered. The response must therefore be digitally intelligent. Cybersecurity is no longer the future of national security. It is the present. And Nigeria must act now.

Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola is the First African Professor of Cybersecurity and Information Technology Management, a Global Education Advocate, Chartered Manager, and Strategic Advisor on national security transformation.