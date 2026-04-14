Mahama’s Free Healthcare Scheme to Launch Tuesday, Costs GH₵1.2bn Yearly

Ghana’s Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh confirmed Monday that President John Dramani Mahama will officially launch the government’s flagship Free Primary Health Care (FPHC) programme on Tuesday, April 15, disclosing that the initiative will require at least GH₵1.2 billion annually to sustain.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series briefing at the Jubilee House in Accra, Akandoh said the programme will run from 2026 to 2028, with the first phase targeting 150 underserved districts out of Ghana’s 261, prioritising communities with limited access to healthcare.

The minister said the GH₵1.2 billion annual cost is based on detailed projections and extensive stakeholder consultations, stressing the programme is a long-term plan and not an improvised intervention. The 2026 national budget has allocated GH₵1.5 billion to support the rollout nationwide.

The FPHC programme will cover routine screening for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and mental health, as well as cancer screening and maternal and child health services. More than 350 container-based clinics will be deployed to high-traffic locations including markets and lorry parks.

Akandoh clarified that Ghanaians will only need a valid national identification card to access services under the scheme, removing the requirement for an active National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card at the primary care level. He added that patients referred to district or regional hospitals would still require NHIS coverage beyond the primary level.

The minister cited data showing that only 35 percent of people living with hypertension in Ghana are aware of their condition, warning that silent diseases like hypertension and diabetes often progress without symptoms until serious complications occur.

Government has procured over 24,000 pieces of medical equipment including X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, glucometers, baby incubators and hospital beds, with distribution to health facilities set to begin ahead of the launch.

NHIS enrolment has increased from about 57 percent to 66 percent within the past year. Akandoh urged the public to maintain active NHIS membership to access care at higher-level facilities once the programme begins.