Gunmen Kill Berekum Chelsea Footballer in Deadly Team Bus Ambush

Armed robbers shot and killed Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong, 20, on Sunday night as the Ghana Premier League (GPL) club returned from an away fixture, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed Monday.

The attack occurred between Goaso and Bibiani as the team made its way home after a match against Samartex in Samreboi. The bus, carrying approximately 30 players and officials, came under heavy gunfire around 10:30 p.m. from six masked men.

The club said the attackers blocked the road to halt the vehicle, after which masked men wielding guns and assault rifles opened fire as the driver attempted to reverse. Players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover.

Frimpong sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. One other player was badly injured and receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Police said another victim, 52-year-old George Owusu Afriyie, was also robbed of more than $400 during the attack.

Frimpong, born on 26 August 2005 in Accra, developed his football career through Tudu Mighty Jets and the Attram De Visser Academy before earning a loan move to Berekum Chelsea from Aduana Stars in January 2026. He had made 13 league appearances and scored two goals for the club.

The GFA described him as “a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league” and pledged to work with stakeholders to strengthen security arrangements for clubs traveling to domestic fixtures.

A manhunt for the suspects is underway. Ghanaian sports journalist Muftawu Abdulai told BBC Sport Africa that fans are increasingly questioning whether it is safe to travel and play league matches.

In a similar incident in 2023, Legon Cities’ team bus was attacked following a game at Samartex, though no one was reported injured on that occasion.