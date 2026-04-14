JP Keller and Lucasraps Unite For “Can Never Be Me”

American rapper JP Keller and Durban-born South African artist Lucasraps are turning heads worldwide with their explosive new hip hop single, “Can Never Be Me,” now available across all major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

The track has wasted no time making an impact. Within just 24 hours of its release, “Can Never Be Me” surpassed 100,000 streams on Audiomack, signaling strong viral momentum and growing international interest in the cross-continental collaboration. The buzz quickly spilled over onto social media, where the single trended at #6 in South Africa on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread conversation among fans and hip hop enthusiasts.

Listeners have been particularly drawn to the song’s sharp lyricism and unapologetic tone, with many speculating whether it serves as a response to recent diss tracks circulating within the South African hip hop scene. Lucasraps has received standout praise for his confident and direct delivery, punctuated by memorable lines that have quickly caught the attention of fans online.

“Can Never Be Me” marks the first collaboration between JP Keller and Lucasraps, recorded during Keller’s recent trip to Cape Town. The release further solidifies Keller’s growing connection to the South African music landscape, building on past collaborations with notable artists such as Emtee, Priddy Prince, and B8se.

For Lucasraps, the single continues a strong run following the release of his album Y.O.G, reinforcing his position as one of the leading voices shaping the new wave of South African hip hop. Meanwhile, JP Keller continues to expand his global reach, using strategic international collaborations to cement his presence beyond the U.S. market.

Driven by raw energy, bold storytelling, and undeniable chemistry, “Can Never Be Me” stands out as one of the most talked-about hip hop releases of the moment, bridging the gap between the American and South African rap scenes.

“This record is about staying solid no matter the pressure,” says JP Keller. “It’s real-life energy, and people can feel that.”