Mahama Touts Economic Recovery and Private Sector Reforms at Kwahu Forum

President John Dramani Mahama has used the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum to outline what he described as measurable progress in Ghana’s economic recovery, pointing to falling interest rates, a stabilising cedi and reduced government borrowing as conditions that are beginning to free up credit for businesses.

Speaking at the forum, Mahama said his administration’s strategy of pulling back from aggressive domestic debt markets has eased pressure on bank liquidity. He noted that borrowing costs, which stood above 30 percent in 2024, have fallen sharply, with some businesses now accessing financing at single-digit rates.

The President also cited exchange rate stability as a key development, arguing that a more predictable cedi has improved forward planning for importers and reduced the local currency cost of goods at ports. He urged importers to comply fully with customs regulations to capture those gains.

On structural policy, Mahama highlighted the 24-hour economy programme, saying legislation has been passed to establish an authority to oversee participating firms. Incentives under the programme are expected to include duty-free imports of plant and machinery for qualifying companies and faster port clearance processes.

He also pointed to tax reforms aimed at smaller businesses, including the removal of selected levies and adjustments to value-added tax thresholds, which he said were designed to lower the compliance burden and broaden the tax base.

Beyond macroeconomic policy, the President addressed structural weaknesses in the private sector, including poor succession planning, limited firm scale and over-reliance on government contracts. He encouraged mergers, acquisitions and stronger corporate governance as ways to build more resilient enterprises.

Mahama also reiterated a commitment to removing political interference from business, saying contract awards under his administration would be based on capacity rather than political affiliation.

On the forum itself, he described plans to institutionalise it as a permanent national platform, including the development of a convention and exhibition centre in Kwahu through a private partnership, road upgrades and the long-term development of an airstrip to ease access for visitors.

The 2026 edition of the forum was held under the theme “The Future of Business: The Role of the Financial Sector” at the Kwahu Convention Centre in Mpraeso, Eastern Region.