Mahama Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting Over Surging Fuel Prices

President John Dramani Mahama has summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting to address the sharp rise in fuel prices, as global tensions linked to the Middle East conflict continue to push up petroleum costs in Ghana.

Announcing the move on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 on Saturday, April 4, the President said the meeting would focus on identifying immediate, practical interventions to ease the burden on consumers.

“I have called for this emergency Cabinet meeting to decide on specific measures we can take to cushion petroleum prices while we hope the conflict comes to an end. There are adjustments we can make, particularly in the margins, to help maintain relatively stable prices as we pray for the war to cease,” he said.

Fuel prices have surged significantly since April 1, with petrol rising by about 15 percent to roughly GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel climbed by nearly 19 percent to around GH¢17.10 per litre, according to data from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). The increases have been driven largely by higher global crude oil prices and supply disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East.

Mahama said Cabinet would examine the entire fuel price build-up and consider targeted relief measures. “The government remains fully committed to easing the burden on citizens. The Cabinet will examine various aspects of the fuel price build-up and consider interventions to provide relief,” he stated.

The President sought to reassure the public about the broader economy’s resilience. “I can confidently tell you that the economy will not collapse because of the war in Iran,” he said.