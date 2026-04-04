Okrah Strike Not Enough as Adams Penalty Denies Bechem at the Death

Bechem United were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana Premier League (GPL) leaders Medeama SC in a dramatic Matchday 28 encounter at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, after a stoppage-time penalty rescued a vital away point for the visitors.

Despite Medeama controlling large spells of the game and creating the better chances, it was the hosts who struck first. Veteran forward Augustine Okrah capped a swift counter-attacking move in the 69th minute, expertly finishing from Yaw Annor’s pinpoint cross to hand Bechem United the lead. His jubilant celebration earned him a yellow card after removing his shirt.

Medeama had threatened throughout and came close moments earlier when Salim Adams’ trademark free kick forced a fine save from goalkeeper Emmanuel Anning in the 62nd minute. Kingsley Braye also nearly broke the deadlock, reacting quickest on a counter-attack but seeing his effort dramatically cleared off the line.

With time running out, Medeama’s persistence finally paid off. A late foul on Prince Owusu inside the box presented a golden opportunity, and Salim Adams stepped up confidently to convert the penalty in the 89th minute, restoring parity and ensuring the visitors left with a deserved point.

The result means Medeama, who entered the weekend with a slender one-point lead at the summit, drop points in their title pursuit at a stage of the season where every result carries significant weight. The Mauve and Yellow had reclaimed top spot following a 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders, ending a six-game winless run, but the Bechem fortress remains one of the toughest venues in the league with the Hunters recording nine wins, four draws and just one home defeat this season.