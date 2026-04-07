Mahama Praises GWL Boss as Finance Ministry Greenlights Damongo Water Project

President John Dramani Mahama has publicly commended the Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, widely known as Garlus, after the Ministry of Finance signed a commitment letter authorising the commencement of the long-delayed Damongo Water Supply System.

The President made the remarks at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Gonjaland Youth Association (GLYA) in Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region over the Easter weekend.

“With regards to access to safe water, we know it is a right and not a privilege. I want to thank my younger brother for the very good works he has done; we did not send him to the Ghana Water Company for nothing. He has done all the legwork, and I am happy to announce that just last week, the Minister for Finance signed the commitment letter for the Damongo Water Supply System to start. Garlus, well done, thank you very much,” President Mahama said.

The commitment letter was signed on March 31, 2026, and signals the start of procurement and preparatory processes leading to physical construction later in the year.

The announcement was received with relief across Gonjaland, where access to safe drinking water has been a persistent crisis for more than a decade. Mutawakilu has stated that water supply from the Damongo expansion project is expected to be ready within two years once work begins.

Mutawakilu was appointed Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited by President Mahama in January 2025. He previously served as the first Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020 and as District Chief Executive for the West Gonja District from 2009 to 2013.

Beyond Damongo, the GWL Managing Director is also coordinating work on the Tamale Water System and the Yendi Water System, all under President Mahama’s broader agenda to expand access to potable water in line with Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6), which calls for universal access to clean water and sanitation.

The GLYA, which holds its rotational congress during Easter each year, marked its 50th anniversary at Buipe, with senior government officials and traditional leaders in attendance.