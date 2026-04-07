Mahama Takes Centre Stage at One Health Summit Alongside Macron

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lyon, France, and is today co-chairing the high-level segment of the 2026 One Health Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, placing Ghana at the centre of one of the year’s most significant global health gatherings.

Mahama is scheduled to deliver two keynote addresses at the summit. The first comes at a session on global health architecture, co-chaired by Macron and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, where participants are expected to endorse a Political Declaration on strengthening international health cooperation. His second address opens the high-level segment for heads of state and government, where he will outline Ghana’s commitments and perspectives on global health security.

The One Health Summit highlights the interdependence of human, animal, plant and ecosystem health, and the need for coordinated, science-based approaches to shared health threats.

Mahama, who is the founder of the Accra Reset Initiative, will follow his Lyon engagements with a bilateral meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday, April 8. Those talks are expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-France relations, with particular attention to health, education, trade, investment, and regional security. Before the Élysée meeting, the President will be received by Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate.