Mahama doubles security recruitment intake after medical surge

Ghana’s security services recruitment intake will be doubled following a direct intervention by President John Dramani Mahama, Interior Minister Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka announced on Saturday, disclosing that over 105,000 applicants cleared the medical screening stage, far exceeding the original enlistment target of 5,000.

Muntaka said the president intervened with the Minister of Finance to double the recruitment intake, a significant policy shift driven by the unexpectedly large pool of medically qualified candidates.

The minister confirmed that medical examination results will be released next week, speaking at President Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizens engagement tour in the Savannah Region.

The scale of participation has placed considerable strain on the recruitment framework. The Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP), which manages enlistment across the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, recorded applicant numbers more than twenty times the planned final intake.

Muntaka assured applicants who may not be selected in the current cycle that their data would be retained in the ministry’s database for future recruitment rounds, saying the government cannot address the full backlog in a single year.

The minister also said the government is working with Members of Parliament in the Savannah Region to ensure a fair and transparent selection process, addressing concerns about political interference that commonly accompany large-scale public sector hiring exercises.

The recruitment drive is part of President Mahama’s broader push to strengthen national security institutions while expanding public sector employment, a key pillar of his administration’s economic reset agenda.