Four Students Arrested Over Ada School Cutlass Video

Police have arrested four students of Ada Senior High Technical School after a video appeared to show a student brandishing a cutlass and threatening others on campus.

The Ghana Police Service said the case came to its attention around 12:10 a.m. on Friday, when the footage surfaced on social media. A night patrol team was sent to the school, and officers made the arrests with help from school authorities.

Police named three of the suspects, all aged 18, as Raymond Gyamfi, Oscar Amemoair and Odartey Wilson, and said a fourth was a juvenile who was not identified. All four are in custody and assisting with the investigation.

Authorities did not set out what led to the incident but urged students to settle disputes through proper school channels rather than through violence or intimidation. They also called on parents and school heads to strengthen supervision and discipline.

The Tema Regional Police Command said the investigation was continuing and that it would give further updates as the case developed.

The arrests add to a series of cutlass and bullying incidents filmed at Ghanaian senior high schools in recent months, episodes that have drawn national concern about violence on campuses.