ICJ strike ruling raises labour risk bar for Ghana investors

A landmark International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling affirming workers’ right to strike under international labour law is set to recalibrate how investors and multinational companies assess operational risk in Ghana, with implications spanning the mining, energy, ports and telecommunications sectors.

The UN’s top court ruled by 10 votes to four on May 21 that the right to strike is protected under the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention No. 87, settling a dispute that had divided employers and unions globally for over a decade.

Though advisory opinions carry no binding legal force, the decision is expected to have a worldwide impact on labour regulations, potentially enshrining the right to strike within labour standards and international trade agreements.

For Ghana, the timing matters. The ruling arrives as the country’s macroeconomic environment shows measured improvement, with inflation easing and currency pressures stabilising. Yet for corporate employers, the more consequential shift is not on the macro dashboard but at the bargaining table.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana welcomed the decision as confirmation that strike action is a fundamental workers’ right, a framing widely expected to sharpen union confidence heading into future wage negotiations and restructuring disputes.

Ghana’s extractive sector carries particular exposure. Mining firms, which anchor the country’s export earnings and contribute significantly to fiscal revenues, have historically seen periodic tensions over wages and working conditions, with disruptions cascading into haulage, export logistics and broader supply chains. Ports, transport networks and public utilities face comparable vulnerabilities.

Employers with cross-border operations may need to revisit internal policies governing industrial action and collective bargaining agreements to align with evolving international labour standards, while also preparing for renewed union confidence and potentially increased industrial action activity.

The ruling also adds weight to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, as global institutional investors place greater scrutiny on labour rights compliance in emerging markets. Companies perceived to have inadequate workforce engagement frameworks risk governance-related reputational consequences that can affect financing terms and investment attractiveness.

Notably, Ghanaian labour lawyer Paapa Danquah led the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) legal team during the ICJ proceedings, giving the ruling a particular resonance in local labour circles.

The broader implication for investors is a structural one: labour relations in Ghana, and across Africa, are shifting from a peripheral operational concern to a core element of business strategy, one that demands the same analytical rigour as macroeconomic and regulatory risk.