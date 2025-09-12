Mahama Donates 20,000 PPEs to Boost Shea Industry

President John Dramani Mahama has donated 20,000 sets of protective equipment to women shea nut collectors in northern Ghana, targeting safety improvements that could double recovery rates in the billion-dollar sector.

The donation comprising boots, gloves and durable clothing was unveiled at the World Shea Expo 2025 in Tamale by Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo on September 4. Officials project the equipment could increase nut recovery rates to 80 percent by making collection safer and more efficient.

The three-day expo attracted more than 8,000 participants from across the global shea value chain, including producers, international buyers, and policymakers. The event focused on “empowering women and youth-led SMEs in the shea value chain” while highlighting government policy initiatives.

The protective equipment donation coincides with comprehensive sector reforms, including a minimum price of GH¢9.01 per kilogram for raw shea nuts established by the Tree Crops Development Authority, effective July 2025. The pricing framework aims to protect local producers while ensuring international competitiveness.

Market disruptions earlier this year following devastating windstorms prompted large-scale exporters to stockpile raw nuts, creating supply shortages and driving speculation. Bowl prices surged between GH¢20 and GH¢25 in Tamale, reaching GH¢40 in northern border towns like Navrongo and Bolgatanga.

The government’s fixed pricing regime targets exploitation by exporters and middlemen while preventing speculative price manipulation. One traditional bowl measuring 2.3 kilograms now costs approximately GH¢20.70, with 85-kilogram bags priced at GH¢765.63 under quality specifications including controlled moisture content and fatty acid levels.

“This is not just about protection; it is also about securing the future of our shea industry,” Bampoe Addo emphasized during the expo presentation. Women comprise 90 percent of the shea labor force, making their safety crucial for supply chain stability.

Government officials indicate potential restrictions on raw shea nut exports under consideration, aiming to ensure consistent supply for local processors throughout the year. The measures support President Mahama’s agenda to capture greater shares of the global shea market projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2034.

The protective equipment initiative specifically targets improved working conditions for collectors while supporting the administration’s 24-hour economy objectives. Enhanced safety measures could stabilize supply chains for facilities including the revived Buipe processing plant.

Industry stakeholders gathered in Tamale represented the largest assembly ever convened for Ghana’s rapidly growing shea sector. The expo facilitated policy dialogues, investment forums, and training workshops alongside product exhibitions and field visits across northern Ghana.

The Ghana Shea Employers Association has welcomed government policy actions to strengthen and reposition the country’s shea industry through regulated pricing and safety initiatives.

The comprehensive approach combining protective equipment, price stabilization, and supply chain management reflects government commitment to transforming Ghana’s position in global shea markets while prioritizing worker welfare and sustainable production practices.

Implementation of these measures positions Ghana’s shea industry for expanded processing capacity, improved export competitiveness, and enhanced economic returns for the thousands of women collectors who form the sector’s foundation.