ADB Backs Non-Interest Banking for Business Growth

Agricultural Development Bank Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong has endorsed the Bank of Ghana’s non-interest banking initiative as a transformative model that could unlock new opportunities for businesses and strengthen Ghana’s economic resilience.

Sarpong described the alternative banking system as more than a faith-based option, positioning it as a business proposition that expands credit access and empowers small and medium enterprises. The endorsement comes as Ghana accelerates plans to finalize comprehensive non-interest banking regulations by year-end 2025.

“Non-interest financing is about creating choices and ensuring inclusion,” Sarpong said during recent remarks supporting the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory development efforts. He emphasized that the system would give SMEs flexibility to grow without traditional lending constraints.

The ADB chief explained that non-interest products would provide businesses with alternative capital-raising channels while offering excluded individuals genuine pathways into the formal financial system. The system operates on risk-sharing principles and prohibits charging interest on loans, requiring investments to be backed by tangible assets.

ADB plans to leverage its retail banking, MSME and commercial banking, and agribusiness expertise to lead non-interest banking implementation. The institution sees the initiative as aligned with its development mandate and commitment to inclusive growth across Ghana’s diverse communities.

“As a Bank mandated to support national development, we are determined to lead with solutions that meet the diverse needs of Ghanaians,” Sarpong assured stakeholders. The positioning aligns with ADB’s “Beyond Banking” corporate strategy focused on prosperity-building solutions.

The Bank of Ghana announced plans to establish a comprehensive non-interest banking framework by end-2025, subject to prevailing conditions, following extensive stakeholder consultations. The regulatory development aims to expand financial inclusion while creating new wealth creation opportunities.

Technical framework development has been underway since May 2025, with preparations to license institutions operating under Sharia principles that prohibit interest-based transactions. The initiative positions Ghana among jurisdictions offering both conventional and non-interest banking systems.

Industry observers expect the framework to serve both faith-based communities and the broader economy through innovative financial products. The system’s emphasis on asset-backed investments and risk-sharing could provide stability during economic uncertainty.

ADB’s early endorsement signals strong institutional support for the Bank of Ghana’s initiative, potentially encouraging other financial institutions to prepare for non-interest banking operations. The agricultural lender’s involvement could particularly benefit rural and agricultural enterprises seeking alternative financing options.

Regulatory authorities affirm the framework remains on track for finalization by late 2025, with formal announcements pending market condition assessments. The timeline suggests Ghana could become operational with non-interest banking services within months of regulatory approval.

The development represents Ghana’s broader financial inclusion agenda, offering underserved populations access to banking services aligned with their values while maintaining commercial viability for participating institutions.