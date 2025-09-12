SIC Financial Services Implements 20% Salary Cuts

SIC Financial Services has announced a 20 percent salary reduction for its Acting Managing Director and all staff beginning October 2025, as the troubled Ghanaian financial institution pursues aggressive cost-cutting measures to restore operational stability.

Acting Managing Director Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu announced the salary cuts effective October 2025, according to a company statement released September 11. The decision affects all employees uniformly, with leadership taking the same percentage reduction as front-line staff.

“As part of efforts to salvage SIC Financial Services Ltd and bring it back to glory,” the company said in its statement, management implemented the salary cuts to “streamline operational expenses” and restore financial health following challenges that emerged during Ghana’s broader economic crisis.

The financial services company assured stakeholders it remains operational and plans to launch new products before year-end. The firm expects to roll out its first set of new offerings during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the announcement.

Dr. Iddrisu directly addressed existing clients who have faced difficulties due to the company’s financial constraints, acknowledging challenges stemming from Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis. The company is actively seeking government assistance to settle client obligations, according to the statement.

The salary reduction comes just weeks after Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem inaugurated a new Board of Directors for SIC Financial Services, tasking the board with restoring public trust and market confidence.

SIC Financial Services has also appealed to debtors, particularly contractors and small-to-medium enterprises, to fulfill their obligations once they receive government payments. The company described debtor cooperation as “crucial for collective success” in its turnaround efforts.

The drastic salary cuts reflect the severity of challenges facing SIC Financial Services as it attempts to recover from Ghana’s broader financial sector difficulties. The company’s struggles mirror those experienced across Ghana’s financial services industry during the country’s recent economic turbulence.

Ghana’s financial sector has undergone significant restructuring in recent years, with various institutions implementing recovery measures following macroeconomic pressures that peaked in 2022. The country’s banking and financial services sector has been working to rebuild stability and restore investor confidence.

The 20 percent salary reduction demonstrates management’s commitment to shared sacrifice while maintaining operations during the recovery period. The company expressed confidence that the cost-cutting measures, combined with new product launches and debt collection efforts, will position SIC Financial Services for sustainable growth.

Industry observers will monitor whether the salary cuts and operational changes prove sufficient to restore SIC Financial Services to profitability while maintaining staff morale and customer service standards during the challenging transition period.