ActionAid Tackles Rural School Furniture Crisis

ActionAid Ghana has donated 200 child-friendly desks, 12 teachers’ tables, and 14 chairs worth GHC71,000 to two rural schools in the Asutifi-North District, addressing a critical furniture shortage affecting over 618 pupils.

The intervention, funded by ActionAid’s Italian partners, targets Goamu Koforidua District Assembly (D/A) Basic School and Asamang D/A Basic School, where overcrowding and inadequate furniture had forced many children to sit on floors or stay home entirely.

John Nkaw, Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, revealed the scale of Ghana’s educational infrastructure crisis during the presentation ceremony. The donation forms part of broader efforts to address a nationwide shortage affecting approximately 596,000 basic school pupils who lack proper desks and chairs, particularly in rural communities.

Recent data from Ghana’s Education Management Information System confirms the severity of the crisis, with over one million desk shortages nationwide and more than 5,000 schools operating under trees, sheds, and dilapidated structures. Current estimates indicate Ghana needs more than 2 million desks for public schools, with many pupils forced to sit on floors or share inadequate benches.

“In Ghana, about 596,000 basic school pupils lack desks and chairs, especially in rural areas. Many sit on the floor or share inadequate furniture, undermining effective learning,” Nkaw stated. The initiative reinforces ActionAid’s commitment to educational equity and ensuring every child learns with dignity.

The gesture aligns with Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG 4) and Ghana’s Education Strategic Plan (2018-2030), both emphasizing inclusive and equitable access to quality education. Nkaw noted that while Ghana has expanded educational access, significant challenges persist globally, with 262 million children and youth remaining out of school or failing to meet basic proficiency standards as of 2017.

ActionAid Ghana, operating since 1990 and serving over two million people across 57 districts in eleven regions, has advocated for quality education reforms for three decades. The organization contributed to legislative achievements including the Complementary Education Agency Act of 2020 and the School Re-Entry Policy enabling teenage mothers to return to classrooms, helping more than 20,500 children enroll or re-enter schools.

At Goamu Koforidua D/A Basic School, Headmaster Frimpong Patterson described the donation as timely relief for his 250 pupils. Classroom overcrowding had forced many children to abandon their education due to discomfort, particularly affecting kindergarten students.

“Our classrooms were overcrowded, and many children stopped attending because of the discomfort. These desks will ease pressure, especially at the Kindergarten level,” Patterson explained. He appealed for additional support to renovate classroom blocks and mechanize the school’s borehole for improved hygiene.

Augustine Okyere, Headmaster of Asamang D/A Basic School, welcomed the intervention while highlighting persistent staffing challenges. His school operates with 11 teachers instead of the required 15, affecting supervision and teaching quality. Basic office equipment remains unavailable, forcing staff to travel to Kenyase for printing services.

Richard Owusu Mensah, Finance and Administration Officer at the Asutifi-North Education Directorate, urged schools to develop maintenance cultures protecting donated furniture. He raised concerns about teacher shortages across the district, noting high rental costs discourage educators from accepting rural postings.

“Partnerships are needed to address these challenges so that our education system can truly thrive,” Mensah emphasized, calling for collaborative solutions to infrastructure and staffing deficits.

ActionAid Ghana has previously constructed educational facilities in the Ahafo Region, including kindergarten and Junior High School blocks at Amanfrom and Ata-Ne-Ata. The organization continues community-based initiatives, recently training Community-Based Anti-Violence Teams in Asutifi North and South districts on conflict early warning systems.

For students at both schools, the new furniture represents more than classroom equipment. The desks symbolize dignity, motivation, and hope for improved academic futures in communities where educational infrastructure has lagged behind urban areas.

The donation highlights ongoing partnerships between international development organizations and Ghanaian communities addressing fundamental educational needs while building sustainable learning environments in rural areas.