Macho Men Escort Trophy At MTN FA Cup Final

Oiled bodybuilders dressed as kings, one on horseback, ushered the trophy onto the pitch at Sunday’s MTN FA Cup final, where Nations FC beat Dreams FC on penalties.

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association supplied the muscled performers, who posed and flexed their glistening frames before fans at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon. Organisers contracted them to add colour and swagger to the season’s showpiece.

Abdul Hayye Yartey, who heads the association and also chairs Cheetah FC, said football and bodybuilding can be blended, and that Sunday’s display delivered royalty, class and passion.

On the pitch, Nations FC won their first FA Cup, beating Dreams FC in a penalty shootout after the final ended one each. Joseph Effah put Nations ahead in the first half before Abdul Razak Salifu equalised, and the score held through extra time. Nations then converted five spot kicks to four to take the title.

The triumph hands Nations FC a place in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, even though the Abrankese based club suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League this season.

Nations became only the second relegated side to lift the trophy. The feat matched Voradep, who beat Neoplan Stars on penalties in 1992, some 34 years ago.

MTN, the competition’s title sponsor, welcomed a successful end to the 2025/26 edition, which brings together lower tier and top flight clubs. Nations now turn to keeping their squad together for a push to return to the top flight.