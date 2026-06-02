Ghana, Nigeria, Mali Ministers To Address Mining Expo

Ministers from Ghana, Nigeria and Mali will address the 19th West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX), which opens Wednesday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development Minister Oladele Henry Alake, Ghana’s Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor and Mali’s Energy and Water Minister Tiémoko Traoré have confirmed they will speak. Their attendance reflects rising government interest in the forum across West Africa.

Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has endorsed the gathering. The ministry confirmed its support in a 4 May letter to the Ghana Chamber of Mines and said it would take part. Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah will speak at the opening ceremony on 3 June.

Adele Tolken, Events Director at organiser dmg events, said the programme “makes for a genuinely valuable three days for anyone working in West African mining.”

The conference spans two days under the theme of how responsible mining and power can accelerate the region’s sustainable development. Sessions will tackle fiscal regimes, critical mineral strategy, supply traceability, community development and security across the Sahel.

The exhibition will host more than 250 exhibitors from 26 countries across 5,000 square metres. Seven countries make their debut: Mongolia, France, South Korea, Belgium, Italy, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates. Local firms account for 51 percent of exhibitors.

Organisers expect more than 6,000 mining professionals over the three days. dmg events runs WAMPEX with the Ghana Chamber of Mines and Events and Projects International. The expo has linked local and global mining businesses for more than 32 years.