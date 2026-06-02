African Business Leaders Shift From Growth To Proof

Executive search firm TheBoardroom Africa says in a report released this week that African business leaders are moving from rapid expansion toward institutional depth.

The report draws on insights from 30 senior executives, founders, investors and policymakers across more than 20 sectors. It names four structural shifts already shaping how capital flows, how regulators act and how companies compete on the continent.

Capital is being repriced, the report finds. Private credit is overtaking equity as the dominant financing model as global venture funding contracts and exits slow. Lenders now weigh cash flow stability and operational resilience over growth projections, pushing firms to prove durable performance before they can secure funding.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from experiment to infrastructure across fintech, energy, healthcare and compliance. The report argues the edge no longer belongs to firms testing AI but to those with the governance to deploy it at scale, putting explainability and accountability on board agendas rather than leaving them to technical teams.

Health systems are being redesigned rather than simply funded. The report describes a move away from counting procedures toward measuring outcomes and cost, alongside a shift from centralised hospitals toward outpatient centres, community hubs and virtual platforms. It frames impact investment as a complement to public funding, not a replacement.

Governance has moved from policy to proof. Sustainability, AI ethics, cybersecurity and social performance are converging into one accountability framework, and the report says boards must now show integrity through audit trails rather than written commitments.

TheBoardroom Africa is led by founder and chief executive Marcia Ashong-Sam, a British and Ghanaian lawyer. “Africa’s challenges have always been its most compelling investment case,” she said.

The B Corp certified firm has operated for more than a decade, working with organisations including MTN Group, Unilever and the Mastercard Foundation.