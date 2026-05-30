Liverpool Sack Arne Slot One Year After Title

Liverpool sacked head coach Arne Slot on Saturday, ending his two year spell at Anfield after a fifth place Premier League finish that followed his title winning debut season.

The Dutchman, 47, delivered the club’s joint record 20th English league title in the 2024/25 campaign, an achievement that raised expectations sharply. His second year unravelled, however, as Liverpool slid down the table, exited the domestic cups and missed the title race entirely.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the club’s owners, confirmed the decision in a statement and said the process to appoint a successor is already underway. The owners described the move as difficult but concluded that change “is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward.”

The statement praised Slot’s work ethic and credited him as the coach who delivered the club’s 20th league crown. It also acknowledged the leadership he showed through a turbulent year.

That period included the death of forward Diogo Jota in a car crash last year, a loss that weighed heavily on the squad. The club highlighted the compassion Slot displayed during that time.

Slot took charge in 2024 after Jürgen Klopp ended his nine year reign at Anfield. He arrived from Feyenoord and immediately steadied a side in transition before guiding it to the title.

Former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has emerged as the frontrunner to take over, with the Spaniard having recently left the south coast club.