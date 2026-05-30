Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol And Diesel Prices Again

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has cut its gantry prices for petrol and diesel again, lowering petrol by 25 naira and diesel by 100 naira per litre in a move announced on Saturday.

The Lagos based plant reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol, from ₦1,275 to ₦1,250 per litre. It also lowered Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel, from ₦1,800 to ₦1,700 per litre.

A Dangote Group spokesperson confirmed the new prices on Saturday. The company said the adjustment supports its goal of making refined products more affordable while keeping domestic supply steady.

The reduction follows a slide in global crude oil prices and the arrival of fresh imported fuel cargoes, which have sharpened competition across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector in recent days.

The 650,000 barrels per day facility said it has steadily increased local supply since beginning operations, part of a wider effort to reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuel and strengthen domestic refining capacity.

Before the latest move, retail prices nationwide stood at about ₦1,350 per litre for petrol and above ₦2,000 for diesel, meaning households and businesses could see some relief if the cut filters through to the pumps.