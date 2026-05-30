Dreams FC Face Nations FC In FA Cup Final

Dreams FC and Nations FC meet in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Sunday, with silverware and continental qualification at stake.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the showpiece, which carries a place in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup for the winner. Both clubs are chasing the prize on neutral ground in the capital.

Nations FC arrive in pursuit of a maiden major trophy. The Abrankese based side reached the final for the first time in its history despite suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League, where it finished on 44 points. Wins over Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC and Swedru All Blacks built the run, before the team edged Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter final and beat Aduana FC in the Swedru semi final.

Dreams FC head into the contest as the 2022/23 champions, seeking a second title after finishing the league season inside the top four. They booked their place by edging Medeama SC in the semi final at the Swedru Sports Stadium, having earlier seen off Semper Fi, Asanska FC and Inter Allies and overcome Heart of Lions on penalties in the quarter final.

Nations FC will look to Emmanuel Annor and captain Razak Simpson to deliver, while Dreams FC count on the form of Seidu Suraj and the experience of veteran striker John Antwi.

Sponsors MTN Ghana have lined up entertainment for supporters expected to fill the venue, setting the stage for a tightly contested showdown in one of Ghanaian football’s biggest occasions.