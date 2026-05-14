Lil Tjay Reveals Offset Debt Behind Their Feud

Rapper Lil Tjay has revealed in a live television interview that an unpaid $10,000 debt sparked his public falling out with Offset, while also saying he is ready to move past the dispute that ultimately ended in a shooting and an arrest.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, May 13, the Bronx rapper described encountering Offset at a casino where the former Migos member was allegedly asking people around him for money. Tjay said he stepped in and gave Offset a combined $10,000 in two separate amounts, expecting repayment.

When he later asked about getting the money back, Offset allegedly turned hostile. The tension deepened when Tjay watched Offset throw cash at strippers in front of him, which he described as a direct act of disrespect.

The dispute did not stay verbal. On April 7, 2026, a brawl broke out in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, involving a large group that included Tjay and his associates. Offset was shot during the altercation and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. He was later discharged. Law enforcement authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Seminole Police Department, confirmed Tjay’s presence at the scene. He was charged with disorderly conduct by affray, a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law.

Despite that background, Tjay struck a noticeably measured tone during the interview. “He could come give me a hug,” he said, adding that he feels some sympathy for Offset’s current situation. He suggested that Offset may be dealing with financial pressures beyond what the public sees and said he has no interest in keeping the feud alive.

The interview came as Tjay promoted his independent album They Just Ain’t You. Representatives for Offset had not publicly responded to his comments as of publication.