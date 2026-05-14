Ghana Publishing Company Reverses Cash Deficit With Record Turnaround

Ghana Publishing Company Limited has closed the 2025 financial year with a positive cash position of GH₵18.77 million, ending three consecutive years of cash deficits and marking its most significant financial recovery in recent memory.

The state-owned printing and publishing house recorded the turnaround after posting negative cash balances of GH₵108,079 in 2024, GH₵272,672 in 2023, and GH₵250,924 in 2022. The company’s audited cash flow statement confirmed the GH₵18.77 million closing position, representing a swing of more than 17,000 percent from the prior year’s deficit.

Net cash inflows from operating activities drove the recovery, surging approximately 764 percent to GH₵27.99 million from GH₵3.24 million in 2024. Overall, the company recorded a net cash increase of GH₵18.88 million for the year, compared with GH₵163,989 the previous year.

The gazette business was the primary engine of the improvement. Revenue from the printing and publication of official government gazettes climbed nearly 48 percent to GH₵50.64 million in 2025 from GH₵34.25 million in 2024, becoming the company’s single largest income source. This growth followed the introduction of a revamped, security-enhanced gazette in May 2025 and a new 24-hour express processing option that dramatically cut turnaround time from eight weeks to three weeks.

Revenue from publication and inventory sales also expanded sharply, rising from GH₵1.51 million in 2024 to GH₵5.76 million in 2025. Total company revenue grew nearly 20 percent to GH₵72.85 million from GH₵60.78 million.

Cost discipline proved equally decisive. Administrative expenses fell by more than 35 percent from GH₵11.09 million to GH₵7.16 million, while total expenditure declined from approximately GH₵57 million to about GH₵53 million despite increased business activity. Several spending lines recorded sharp reductions, with hotel expenses down more than 75 percent and business relations expenses cut by more than 76 percent.

The combined effect pushed profit after tax up approximately 661 percent to GH₵16.96 million, from GH₵2.23 million in 2024. Total assets grew 27 percent to GH₵135 million. Despite GH₵9.12 million in investment-related cash outflows tied to new equipment and non-current assets, the company maintained a strong liquidity position throughout the year.

Managing Director Nana Kwasi Boatey credited the adoption of the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy, which introduced a two-shift production system and saved approximately 100 jobs that would otherwise have been cut. President John Dramani Mahama, who toured the company’s premises in January 2026, noted that the institution was “no longer a tale of woe,” praising management for delivering results without requesting a government bailout.

Analysts say the gains are encouraging but not unconditional, noting that sustaining the trajectory will require continued revenue diversification, including the company’s mandate to produce millions of free textbooks for basic schools under the 2026 budget, alongside continued discipline over operational costs.