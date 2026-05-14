University of Ghana Sanctions Cheating Students, Offers Counselling

The University of Ghana (UG) has published a list of students found guilty of examination malpractice, sanctioning them with Z and X grades for the semester while making counselling services available to those in psychological distress.

Both undergraduate and postgraduate students feature on the list released by the university, confirming that academic dishonesty cuts across all levels of study. The sanctions carry serious academic consequences, as the affected grades can delay graduation timelines and inflate the overall cost of a student’s education.

University authorities accompanied the release with a formal caution, urging all named students to respect institutional regulations and protect their academic standing going forward.

The inclusion of counselling services marks a notable dimension of UG’s response. Rather than applying discipline alone, the institution acknowledged that students caught in malpractice may be experiencing underlying pressures, including mental health challenges, fear of failure, and the weight of academic expectations. Affected students have been directed toward professional support to help them navigate the consequences and make better choices ahead.

The Z grade signals serious misconduct resulting in course failure, while the X grade denotes an incomplete academic record tied to a regulatory breach. Students who receive either grade are typically required to retake the affected courses, creating additional academic and financial burdens.

The action arrives as Ghana’s education institutions at every level intensify efforts to protect examination integrity. Just this week, the Ghana Education Service (GES) warned teachers and invigilators against facilitating misconduct during the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and over 40 individuals were arrested in connection with Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) malpractice. UG’s move reinforces that accountability is not limited to secondary schools.