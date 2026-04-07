Lil Nas X Granted Mental Health Diversion After Los Angeles Police Attack

A California judge on Monday granted Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X entry into a two-year mental health diversion programme, putting him on a path to have his felony charges dismissed without serving prison time.

Judge Alan Schneider approved the programme at a Los Angeles County hearing, ruling that the felony counts against the artist would be dropped if he complies with the treatment plan and obeys all laws over the next two years.

The court found that the incident leading to his arrest was the result of his since-diagnosed bipolar disorder and represented an aberration from his usual behaviour. The programme, formally known as postponement of prosecution probation, also bars him from possessing weapons or threatening violence.

The case stems from an August 2025 incident in Studio City, Los Angeles, where the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, was found roaming the streets in just underwear and cowboy boots. When officers arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them and physically confronted them, resulting in injuries to at least three officers.

During the hearing, his defence lawyer, Christy O’Connor, told the court that Hill had voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility in Arizona and received nearly two months of inpatient care. He now attends weekly therapy sessions and quarterly psychiatric appointments.

The judge said Hill “appears to be doing very well” and that his behaviour at the time of the arrest was “aberrant from his normal conduct.” Schneider added that “when treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off.”

A final decision on whether to formally dismiss the charges will come in April 2028, with a status hearing scheduled for July 2026 to review his progress.

Hill faced up to four felony counts stemming from the arrest and had pleaded not guilty to the charges last year. Outside the Van Nuys courthouse, he expressed relief at the outcome. He told reporters he was “thankful” and “just going through the flow of life,” adding confidently, “I’m here, baby.”

The incident also drew attention to personal pressures within the artist’s family. His father, Robert Stafford, spoke publicly about the emotional strain caused by Hill’s mother’s battle with addiction and the responsibility the 26-year-old felt as a breadwinner for those around him.

Lil Nas X is best known for the 2018 country and hip-hop crossover “Old Town Road,” which spent a record 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him two Grammy Awards.