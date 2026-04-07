Rapper Offset Shot Outside Florida Casino, Stable in Hospital

American rapper Offset was shot on Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and is currently receiving medical care in a stable condition, his representative confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Migos rapper confirmed the shooting, stating that Offset is being treated at a hospital and is being closely monitored. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The Seminole Police Department confirmed that the incident occurred in a valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Monday evening. Two people were detained by police, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities stated that the site is secure and there is no threat to the public, with casino operations continuing as normal.

The motive and full circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, rose to prominence as a founding member of Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos. The group broke out with its 2013 hit “Versace” and later earned Grammy nominations for best rap album with the 2018 release “Culture.”

Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff was shot dead in 2022. Offset was previously married to rapper Cardi B, with whom he has three children. Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024.