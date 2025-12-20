Lands Minister Pays Tribute to Fallen NAIMOS Soldier

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah honored Lance Corporal Collins Agyapong Safo at a burial service held Friday, December 19, 2025, at Burma Camp following the soldier’s death during anti-galamsey operations in Obuasi.

The 24 year old NAIMOS officer died on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, after an accident during a sanctioned operation against illegal mining activities near Obuasi Airport. He held the rank of Private at the time of his death but received a posthumous promotion to Lance Corporal during the burial service at Arakan Presbyterian/Methodist Church.

The Minister described the loss as deeply painful for the nation and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He stated that the passing deeply affected President John Dramani Mahama, the Lands Ministry and the wider country. The government pledged to intensify the fight against illegal mining in honor of Lance Corporal Safo and other security personnel who have lost their lives combating galamsey.

NAIMOS Director of Operations Colonel Dominic Buah paid emotional tribute to the fallen soldier. He described Safo as affable, disciplined and full of life, noting that he personally trained the young officer. Colonel Buah assured that despite the grief, NAIMOS would remain resolute in its mission and continue efforts against what he termed environmental terrorism.

Four other officers sustained injuries in the accident and are receiving medical treatment. The government committed to supporting the injured personnel as NAIMOS continues its anti-galamsey mandate. The Ministry described the tragic loss as a painful blow to Ghana’s fight against illegal mining and a stark reminder of the sacrifices required to protect the environment.

The accident occurred as the five member team headed out to execute a major operation in the Obuasi area. Media Relations Officer Paa Kwesi Schandorf confirmed the operation was part of national efforts to curb illegal mining activities. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Minister Buah earlier led a delegation to NAIMOS headquarters on Thursday, November 20, to sign the Book of Condolence. He conveyed President Mahama’s sympathies to the bereaved family and the entire NAIMOS team, describing the fallen officer as a courageous patriot whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Ministry invited the public to join the condolence exercise.

The incident highlights the lethal risks faced by frontline security personnel defending Ghana’s natural resources. Officials noted that the late officer embodied the highest values of patriotism and professionalism. Major General Lawrence Gbetanu, Chief of the Army Staff, confirmed the military would accord Private Agyapong Collins the highest standards of service.

Viral videos from the funeral captured emotional moments as the soldier’s mother and relatives wept uncontrollably while filing past his casket. The Minister, wearing black mourning cloth, bowed his head before the casket as a sign of respect. Friends and colleagues posted tributes on social media expressing sorrow over losing the young soldier believed to be in his mid-twenties.

NAIMOS’s quest to combat galamsey has faced resistance including attacks on taskforce members. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, the Director of Operations and his task force reportedly came under attack. The Ministry held meetings with the Speaker of Parliament and Interior Minister to launch a swift investigation into that incident.

The funeral attracted military officials and government representatives who paid final respects to the fallen soldier. Colleagues described military service as voluntary rather than merely professional, acknowledging the inherent dangers. The young soldier’s death underscores ongoing challenges in Ghana’s campaign against illegal mining activities that continue degrading the environment and water bodies.