Vice President Pledges Continued Support for Noguchi Institute

Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed government commitment to supporting the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, describing it as a cornerstone of Ghana’s public health system and global medical research.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang emphasized government recognition of Noguchi’s critical value despite limited resources. She encouraged the institute to expand research impact across Ghana’s healthcare system through operationalizing and scaling findings. The Vice President made the remarks during recent engagements with the institute, according to government sources.

The Vice President stated that Noguchi remains a key anchor of national public health response and a global reference point in medical research. She underscored the institution’s longstanding role in disease surveillance, diagnostics and scientific innovation. The government is prepared to offer support within available means to ensure continued progress, according to the Vice President.

Beyond funding considerations, Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged the institute to deepen real world impact by translating research into practical outcomes. She noted that implementing research across the health system remains essential to strengthening national health delivery. The Vice President expressed optimism about a future built on partnership and measurable outcomes between government, research institutions and stakeholders.

The comments come as Noguchi continues demonstrating breakthrough research capacity. In December 2025, the institute unveiled potential HIV therapy using two herbal compound extracts from native plants. Scientists described the development as groundbreaking research that could significantly alter HIV care. The experimental therapy demonstrated high selectivity in targeting infected cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Noguchi opened its 2025 Annual Research Meeting under the theme Advancing Healthcare Through Impactful Research and Innovation. The gathering drew leading scientists, health policymakers, researchers and international partners. The meeting recorded 313 abstract submissions with 310 accepted for presentation spanning infectious diseases, maternal health, climate impacts and health systems strengthening.

Director Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu revealed that Noguchi’s scientific contributions are integral to several international disease control programmes. Research generated in Ghana shapes how the world fights diseases, manages outbreaks and designs control strategies. The institute’s findings feed into the Global Polio Eradication Programme, international vaccination schedules, the Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Programme and the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced government procurement of DNA testing equipment for Noguchi. The purchase order has been placed with the machine expected within months. The decision followed the tragic helicopter crash that claimed two ministers’ lives, requiring biological samples to be sent abroad for analysis due to absence of local capacity.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute operates as an autonomous unit of the University of Ghana dedicated to biomedical research. Established in 1979, the institute focuses on tropical diseases, infectious disease surveillance and public health research. The facility houses advanced research laboratories conducting studies on malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and neglected tropical diseases among other health challenges.

Recent partnerships include donations from Negotiated Benefits Trust Company supporting newborn screening research and public health initiatives. Studies involving over 600 children have begun identifying genetic signals linked to conditions such as phenylketonuria. The institute develops platforms using genetic analysis to detect enzyme deficiencies in newborns that could lead to cognitive impairment or early childhood mortality.

The Vice President’s remarks signal sustained government interest in strengthening research institutions as part of broader health system development. Her call for collaboration, accountability and impact reflects administration priorities on translating scientific work into tangible health outcomes. The institute continues expanding its research portfolio while maintaining its status as a regional reference center for disease surveillance and diagnostics.