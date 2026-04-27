Landfills2Landmarks 2026 Poised for Landmark Textile Accountability Summit

Landfills2Landmarks has confirmed the strategic direction for its 2026 Summit in Accra. This follows a high-level pre-summit webinar that brought together participants from 20 countries.

The event opened a focused discussion on the future governance of the imported used clothing economy. The webinar was titled Regulating the Imported Used Clothing Economy: Ghana’s Enforcement Pathway, Cross-Border Responsibility, and Funding End-of-Life Outcomes. It gathered regulatory, trade, standards, market, industry and international policy perspectives.

Speakers examined how receiving markets, such as Ghana, can move from repeated concerns about textile waste to stronger classification, traceability, accountability, and financing for downstream outcomes.

Contributions came from the Environmental Protection Authority, Ghana; the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; Ghana Standards Authority; UNEP; Mauro Chezzi from Italy; Textile Recycling International; the UK’s Textile Recycling Association; ReFuture Foundation; Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association; Africa Collect Textiles; and local government officials.

The discussion has helped shape the policy and technical agenda that will continue at Landfills2Landmarks 2026, taking place at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra from 18 to 22 May 2026.

The Summit will bring together public authorities, trade institutions, standards bodies, customs actors, brands, exporters, importers, recyclers, investors, technical experts, community stakeholders and media.

The event comes as global textile governance is tightening, and downstream markets demand a stronger role in how the system is regulated.

Landfills2Landmarks 2026 is structured around TRACE. ACCOUNT. REBUILD. The programme is designed as a working platform for policy clarity, trade integrity, downstream evidence, and the development of circular infrastructure.

Across the week, delegates will take part in bilateral meetings, town halls, trade sessions, plenaries, keynotes and the Global Roundtable. There will also be a Circular Investment Forum and selected site-based engagements.

The Summit will feature Live Bale Labs and demonstrations of how Bale Index is being developed as a downstream evidence layer. This aims to support visibility across post-export textile flows and end-of-life outcomes.

The summit will begin on Monday, 18 May, with bilateral meetings among key stakeholders. On Tuesday, 19 May, participants will take part in a town hall session, Live Bale Labs, and an exhibition. The official opening of the summit and plenary session will be held on Wednesday, 20 May. On Thursday, 21 May, delegates will convene for the Global Roundtable and Circular Investment Forum, before the day concludes with an iconic fashion show led by GTP@60 in the evening.

Receiving markets now need evidence, standards, enforcement pathways, and financing models that reflect the real cost of managing textiles after they enter the market.

Landfills2Landmarks 2026 will bring the full value chain to Accra for a practical discussion on traceability, responsibility, and the infrastructure needed to support circular outcomes.” Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh, Landfills2Landmarks The Summit builds on the 2025 Landfills2Landmarks gathering.

It also draws on the organisation’s ongoing work on downstream evidence, policy engagement, textile traceability, and practical system design.

Landfills2Landmarks says Accra offers an important vantage point for this work. Ghana is close to one of the world’s most visible downstream textile economies. The country is central to discussions on regulation, standards, testing capacity, circular infrastructure, and accountable trade.

The organisers are inviting regulators, customs bodies, standards institutions, trade associations, brands, exporters, importers, recyclers, development partners, investors, technical experts and media. The Summit welcomes anyone covering trade, sustainability, industry, and public policy.

About Landfills2Landmarks Landfills2Landmarks is a platform advancing circular solutions, downstream accountability, and practical systems change across the textile value chain. Landfills2Landmarks 2026 will convene in Accra from 18 to 22 May 2026.

The event will bring together regulators, trade institutions, market actors, brands, recyclers, investors, technical experts and community stakeholders. They will focus on standards, evidence, infrastructure and accountable investment pathways.