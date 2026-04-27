RNAQ Ready to Settle Matters with Ex-Wife Once and for All

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) says he is prepared to resolve outstanding personal differences with his former wife, Joana Coffie, expressing a clear desire to bring their prolonged public dispute to a close for the sake of their three children.

RNAQ made the remarks on Saturday during an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, one of his most candid public appearances since his divorce settlement became a subject of national debate earlier this year.

The founder of Bills Micro Credit Limited told the host that his established reputation for generosity toward strangers and members of the public should extend equally to the mother of his children, framing a potential settlement as a matter of character rather than legal compulsion. He argued that maintaining a bitter posture toward someone with whom he shares children makes little sense, and that resolving the matter privately was his preferred path forward.

RNAQ also took aim at what he described as third-party interference, blaming the influence of opportunistic individuals around the couple for contributing to the breakdown of the marriage. He urged the public to approach the many claims circulating on social media with greater scrutiny, stating that a significant portion of what has been shared online is either inaccurate or deliberately misleading.

The businessman stressed that shielding his children from further public exposure was the driving motivation behind his call for closure, and that settling matters definitively would remove the platform on which external parties have thrived.

The divorce saga has been unfolding since a High Court judgment on January 20, 2026, in which Justice Kofi Dorgu awarded Joana Coffie GH¢300,000 as a lump sum, a one-third share of their matrimonial home in Dansoman, two Jaguar cars, and GH¢5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their children. Coffie had originally sought GH¢50 million in settlement. Her legal team filed a notice of appeal on April 1, 2026, asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the High Court ruling entirely and grant her an equitable share of all marital assets.

RNAQ has now appeared on The Delay Show on at least two separate occasions in recent weeks to address multiple dimensions of the controversy, including denials of domestic abuse allegations and claims that his financial success predated the marriage.