Aquavitaal Ghana Breaks Ground on 24-Hour Water Kiosk at Amasaman Market

Aquavitaal Ghana has officially commenced the development of a modern water kiosk and integrated water hub at the Amasaman 24-Hour Market, marking a significant step toward improving access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water for communities in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address, Nana Michaels Dzikunu, Country Director of Aquavitaal Ghana, emphasized the importance of reliable water access as a foundation for healthy communities and sustainable economic activity.

“We are laying the foundation for a commitment—that access to clean, safe, purified water must be reliable, affordable, and within reach for every community,” he stated.

The project, developed with Dutch expertise and built to international standards, is designed to provide a reliable 24-hour supply of purified water.

Enhancing Daily Life and Livelihoods

The Amasaman 24-Hour Market serves as a vital center for trade and economic activity. This project is expected to significantly improve public health, reduce operational costs for traders, create employment opportunities, and promote a cleaner environment.

Strong Partnerships Driving Impact

Aquavitaal Ghana acknowledges the invaluable support of traditional authorities, government institutions, and market leadership, whose collaboration continues to make this initiative possible.

Visionary Leadership

The initiative is driven by Madam Edith Awuku, Founder and CEO of Aquavitaal, whose innovation and leadership continue to deliver scalable and impactful water solutions across communities.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Aquavitaal Ghana remains committed to delivering:

Quality water solutions

Affordable access

Sustainable systems

Strong community value

Signed

Nana Michaels Dzikunu

Country Director, Aquavitaal Ghana

📞 +233 24 422 7945

📞 +31 687 307 777

About Aquavitaal Ghana

Aquavitaal Ghana is dedicated to providing clean, safe, and purified drinking water through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Aquavitaal Ghana — Clean, Safe, Purified Water.

Because water is a basic human right.